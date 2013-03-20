Biogen's injectable MS drug cut relapse rate by 36 pct

* Peginterferon beta-1a would be marketed as Plegridy
* Plegridy cut proportion of patients who relapsed by 39 pct
* Results were for patients dosed once every two weeks
* Patients dosed once every four weeks did less well
March 20 Biogen Idec Inc said on
Wednesday its experimental multiple sclerosis drug peginterferon
beta-1a reduced the annual relapse rate of patients with
multiple sclerosis by 36 percent when dosed once every two
weeks.
The company, which presented its results at the American
Academy of Neurology's annual meeting, said the drug reduced the
proportion of patients who relapsed by 39 percent compared with
patients who took a placebo.
Peginterferon beta-1a, which will be marketed, if approved,
under the brand name Plegridy, is an injectable drug designed to
reduce the dosing schedule of standard interferon drugs such as
Biogen's own Avonex, which are typically dosed at least once a
week.
In addition to Avonex, Biogen makes the MS drug Tysabri,
which is widely considered the most effective on the market but
has been linked with a potentially deadly brain infection known
as PML.
The company is also poised to launch a new MS drug,
Tecfidera, a pill that many analysts believe could become the
leading treatment for the disease.
The company hopes that Plegridy will provide an option for
patients seeking a less frequent dosing schedule.
Biogen said the drug reduced the risk of 12-week disability
progression by 38 percent compared with a placebo when given
once every two weeks.
When given once every four weeks, Plegridy was also shown to
be effective and met the main goals of the trial, but patients
who received the drug once every two weeks responded better.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic condition that occurs when
the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the
protective sheath surrounding nerve cells in the brain, optic
nerve or spinal cord. Symptoms may include loss of balance,
difficulty moving arms and legs, weakness, numbness and
blindness.
Analysts expect the market for interferons to shrink over
the next decade as newer generation products, especially pills
such as Tecfidera.