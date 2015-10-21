版本:
Biogen to cut 11 pct of global workforce

Oct 21 Drugmaker Biogen Inc said it would cut 11 pct of its global workforce by the end of this year.

Biogen also reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

