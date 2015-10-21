Biogen to cut 11 pct of global workforce

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Drugmaker Biogen Inc said it would cut 11 pct of its global workforce by the end of this year.
Biogen also reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.