Biogen revenue rises 6.4 pct on Spinraza demand
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点45分 / 1 天内

Biogen revenue rises 6.4 pct on Spinraza demand

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for its recently approved spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

Total revenue rose to $3.08 billion from $2.89 billion.

Net income attributable to Biogen fell to $862.8 million, or $4.07 per share, compared with $1.05 billion, or $4.79 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, a year earlier, due to higher costs.

Biogen's shares were up about 5 percent at $298.95 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

