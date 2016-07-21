Biogen CEO to leave; company plans $5 bln share buyback

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Biogen Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive George Scangos will leave the U.S. drugmaker in the coming months and that its board approved a $5 billion share repurchase program.
The company said total revenue rose about 12 percent to $2.47 billion in its second-quarter ended June 30.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.05 billion, or $4.79 per share, from $927.3 million, or $3.93 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: