Biogen profit drops 22 pct due to Tecfidera-related costs

Jan 26 Biogen Inc reported a near 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter income, hurt by higher costs related to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

The company said net income attributable fell to $649.2 million, or $2.99 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $831.6 million, or $3.77 per share, a year earlier.

Biogen, which is set to spin off its hemophilia business in February, said total revenue inched up to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
