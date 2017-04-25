Drugmaker Biogen's revenue rises 3 percent

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Biogen Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher-than-expected sales of its newly launched spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.
However, net income attributable fell to $747.6 million, or $3.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $970.9 million, or $4.43 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $2.81 billion from $2.73 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.