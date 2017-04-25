Drugmaker Biogen's revenue rises 3 percent

April 25 Biogen Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher-than-expected sales of its newly launched spinal muscular atrophy drug, Spinraza.

However, net income attributable fell to $747.6 million, or $3.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $970.9 million, or $4.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.81 billion from $2.73 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)