Biogen investigates death of patient who took MS drug Tecfidera

July 22 Biogen Idec Inc is investigating the death of a patient who had taken its new multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, the company said on Monday.

Biogen spokeswoman Kate Niazi-Sai said early indications suggest the death is unlikely to be related to the drug, but she did not immediately have further details.

"We are actively investigating to get a full understanding of what caused the death," she said. "The patient was not on Tecfidera at the time of death."

Tecfidera, which is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales of more than $3 billion, was launched in April.

The death was first reported by BioPharm Insight, and briefly sent the company's shares down more than 3 percent before they rebounded to trade 0.3 percent higher at $231.07 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.

"I see this as a non-issue," Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group, told clients in an email. "Please chillax."