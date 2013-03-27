版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 03:42 BJT

U.S. FDA approves Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera

March 27 U.S. regulators have approved a new multiple sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales of more than $3 billion.

Combined clinical trial data showed Tecfidera, formerly known as BG-12, cut the average relapse rate by 49 percent after two years compared to patients taking a placebo.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐