U.S. FDA approves Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
March 27 U.S. regulators have approved a new multiple sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales of more than $3 billion.
Combined clinical trial data showed Tecfidera, formerly known as BG-12, cut the average relapse rate by 49 percent after two years compared to patients taking a placebo.
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Synchrony Financial and Midas extend auto care consumer financing agreement