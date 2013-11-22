版本:
BRIEF-Biogen Idec up 10.1 percent premarket; wins protection for MS drug in Europe

NEW YORK Nov 22 Biogen Idec Inc : * Up 10.1 percent to $278 in premarket; wins protection for MS drug in Europe
