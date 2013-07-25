版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 19:16 BJT

Biogen new MS drug sales shine in first quarter on market

July 25 Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera that blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate the market for oral treatments.

In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million, including inventory stocking. Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand. Analysts looked for about $66 million for the quarter.

Tecfidera is widely considered to be Biogen's most important future growth driver, with analysts targeting eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐