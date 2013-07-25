Biogen new MS drug sales shine in first quarter on market

July 25 Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera that blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate the market for oral treatments.

In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million, including inventory stocking. Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand. Analysts looked for about $66 million for the quarter.

Tecfidera is widely considered to be Biogen's most important future growth driver, with analysts targeting eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)