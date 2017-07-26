FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BVF raises stake in biopharma firm BioLineRx to 24.9 pct
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点00分 / 2 天前

BVF raises stake in biopharma firm BioLineRx to 24.9 pct

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, July 26 (Reuters) -

* Israeli biopharmaceutical firm BioLineRx said on Wednesday that BVF Partners, its largest shareholder, agreed to invest an additional $9.6 million in BioLineRx, raising its holding to 24.9 percent from 18.3 percent.

* The sale is expected to close on or about July 31.

* San Francisco-based BVF's new investment in BioLineRx , a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and immunology, is priced at $1.13 per unit.

* Each unit consists of 1 ordinary share, 0.35 of a Series A warrant and 0.35 of a Series B warrant. The Series A warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per ordinary share and a 4-year term. The Series B warrants have an exercise price of $4.00 per share and a 4-year term.

* "BVF's new direct investment, on the heels of its recent initial investment in the company this past March, provides us with additional resources to accelerate our clinical development programmes," said BioLineRx Chief Executive Philip Serlin.

* Following the sale, Novartis' stake in BioLineRx will fall to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below