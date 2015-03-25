BioLineRX stem cell leukaemia drug meets goals in early trial

JERUSALEM, March 25 Israeli biopharmaceutical
company BioLineRX Ltd said on Wednesday an early stage
trial for a drug that uses stem cells to treat leukaemia and
other blood cancers met all safety and efficacy goals.
Current stem cell treatments require four or five days of
injections of material from a donor to get into the bloodstream,
but BioLineRX said its treatment, currently called BL-8040,
needed just one.
"The results support BL-8040 as a one-day, single-dose
collection regimen, which is a significant improvement upon the
current standard of care," the company said.
It noted it planned to present the full set of results from
the Phase 1 study at a haematology conference in Vienna in June.
"The results exceeded our expectations, and validate BL-8040
as a highly differentiated stand-alone treatment for stem-cell
collection," said Kinneret Savitsky, BioLineRx's chief
executive.
She said the company planned to meet with the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration as soon as practicable to discuss the
results of this study and obtain more clarity on the next steps
in the clinical development programme for this treatment.
In addition to stem-cell mobilisation, the BL-8040 platform
is also undergoing a Phase 2 study for treating relapsed and
refractory acute myeloid leukaemia patients, results of which
are expected in the second half of 2015, Savitsky said.
BioLineRX also expects to start clinical trials
for three additional indications for BL-8040 in the second
quarter of 2015.
Drugs normally have to pass three phases of testing in
humans before being considered for approval by regulators.
Shares in BioLineRX were up 5.7 percent in early afternoon
trade in Tel Aviv. Its Nasdaq-listed shares were 7 percent
higher at $2.44 in pre-market trading.
In December, Swiss drugmaker Novartis bought a
12.8 percent stake in BioLineRX as part of a multi-year
collaboration deal.
