UPDATE 1-FDA panel: BioMarin DMD drug data not persuasive enough

(Adds details, shares)

Nov 24 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that efficacy data from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc on its experimental drug for treating a muscle wastage disorder was not persuasive enough.

The FDA panel did not officially vote on an approval of the drug. However, 15 out of 17 members were of the opinion that the lack of statistical significance in BioMarin's late-stage study weakened findings from two earlier studies.

The drug, drisapersen, is being developed to treat Duchenne's muscular dystrophy (DMD) - a disease that affects one in 3,600 newborn boys and causes rapid muscle degeneration.

The FDA will decide on the approval of the drug by Dec. 27, after considering the panel's comments.

The vote comes after FDA staff on Friday raised concerns about the drug that included potentially fatal long-term side effects.

The panel on Tuesday focused on the data and its interpretation after hearing out 26 speakers, mostly parents who showed videos of their boys benefiting from taking drisapersen.

Only one parent said the side effects were not manageable.

BioMarin's strategy going forward could be discussing with the FDA on what else it could do, some analysts noted on Friday, after the health regulator's staff posted their preliminary review.

Rival drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is also developing a DMD treatment. The drug eteplirsen, like BioMarin's drisapersen, skips a faulty section of the gene to produce dystrophin, the lack of which causes DMD.

BioMarin's stock was placed on halt for all of Tuesday. Sarepta shares were down about 1 percent at $36.98 after the bell.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc, which is also developing a treatment for DMD, fell 5 percent to $30. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)