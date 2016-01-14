UPDATE 3-FDA rejects BioMarin's muscle wasting drug; Sarepta drug in focus

* Kyndrisa had received negative FDA review in Nov
* Kyndrisa also under review in Europe
* Sarepta's rival drug to be reviewed next week
(Recasts; adds analyst comments)
By Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover
Jan 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
rejected BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's drug to treat a
rare muscle-wasting disorder, shifting investor focus to Sarepta
Therapeutics Inc's rival drug in development.
The rejection caps months of uncertainty surrounding the
drug, Kyndrisa, which was billed to be the first treatment in
the United States for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
DMD is a progressive, degenerative genetic disorder that
hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys.
Most patients die by the age of 30. DMD has no cure.
A panel of independent advisers to the FDA had in November
indicated that Kyndrisa's effectiveness in trials was not enough
to warrant approval. Sarepta's drug, eteplirsen, is up for
review next week.
WBB Securities analyst Steve Brozak said Kyndrisa's
rejection effectively crowned Sarepta the U.S. DMD winner and
that pressure to approve a treatment would mount.
Analysts said BioMarin will likely need another late-stage
study for Kyndrisa in the United States. Kyndrisa is also under
review in Europe.
Sarepta's eteplirsen, like BioMarin's Kyndrisa, skips a
faulty section of the gene to produce dystrophin, the lack of
which is believed to cause DMD.
Both drugs target a particular subset of DMD patients, which
translates into an addressable population of about 1,800 boys in
the United States and about 5,000 outside, according to Wedbush
Securities analyst Heather Behanna.
The U.S. rejection, however, is not end of the road for
Kyndrisa. BioMarin expects to hear back from the European
regulatory advisory committee in April or May, with a final
decision in the third quarter.
While a U.S. approval would have given BioMarin first-mover
advantage in the market, a European approval is perhaps more
significant as the drug will target a larger patient population.
Evercore ISI's Mark Schoenebaum expects BioMarin make its
next move only after the FDA's decision on Sarepta, and European
regulators' decision on Kyndrisa.
BioMarin said on Thursday it would work with the FDA to
determine its next step.
PTC Therapeutics Inc's DMD drug, Translarna, won
conditional European approval in 2014, to treat a different
subset of patients.
Last year, PTC said it had enough data to submit a U.S.
marketing application, despite the drug failing a U.S.
late-stage study.
Shares of BioMarin, which bought Prosensa Holding NV for
$840 million last year to acquire Kyndrisa, dipped about 1
percent in late morning trading. Sarepta fell nearly 6 percent.
