UPDATE 1-BioMarin drug for genetic disorder succeeds in late-stage study

March 21 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
said preliminary data showed its drug for a genetic disorder
characterized by impaired metabolism of an amino acid, which
results in cognitive and psychiatric problems, succeeded in a
late-stage study.
The drug, pegvaliase, reduced the levels of the amino acid
phenylalanine in patients with deficiency of an enzyme required
to metabolize phenylalanine, the company said on Monday.
The drug is being tested against a placebo in patients with
phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) deficiency, a disorder diagnosed
in about 50,000 patients in the developed world.
A deficiency of PAH results in toxic accumulation of
phenylalanine, found in most protein-containing foods, in the
blood, causing complications including severe intellectual
disability, behavioral problems and psychiatric symptoms.
Data showed BioMarin's drug improved blood phenylalanine
levels by about 62 percent compared with a placebo, the company
said.
BioMarin expects to submit a marketing application for the
drug later this year, subject to further discussions with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)