UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA panel backs BioMarin's Morquio A Syndrome drug

By Toni Clarke
Nov 19 An experimental drug to treat Morquio A
Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes skeletal
malformation and a variety of related lung, eye, ear and heart
problems, should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.
The 21-member panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of
approval, saying the benefits of the drug, Vimizim, which is
made by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, outweigh its
risks. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of
its advisory panels but typically does so.
Morquio A Syndrome is characterized by a deficiency of an
enzyme known as N-acetylgalactosamine-6-sulfatase, which causes
excessive storage in the body of long chains of sugars known as
glycosaminoglycans.
This build-up can lead to short stature and joint
abnormalities that limit mobility and endurance. The disease can
also cause hearing loss, eye problems and heart disease.
Symptoms often appear before the age of five.
Children who took the drug during clinical testing saw an
improvement in energy and endurance, allowing them to better
socialize, learn and function independently, families who
testified before the panel said.
The main goal of the trial was to improve symptoms as
measured by a six-minute walk test. A secondary goal was change
measured by a three-minute stair climb test.
After 24 weeks of treatment with the drug, Vimizim increased
patients' six-minute walk distance by 22.5 meters compared with
a placebo, a benefit the FDA reviewers called "modest." There
was no statistically meaningful improvement in the stair climb
test.
Nonetheless, the panel decided that the walk test probably
captured only a portion of the benefits conferred by the drugs,
though the exact nature of the additional benefits and their
magnitude remain unclear.
Vimizim, also known as elosulfase alfa, is expected to
generate sales of $532 million by 2018 if approved, according to
the average estimate of eight analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
Morquio A Syndrome is one of a group of lysosomal storage
disorders known as mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS). Lysosomal
storage disorders are typically chronic and progressive, and
involve multiple organs of the body.
Vimizim has been given "orphan drug" status by the FDA,
which means it will receive seven years of market exclusivity if
approved. An orphan drug treats diseases that affect fewer than
200,000 patients.
The main safety concerns of the drug relate to anaphylaxis
and allergic reactions. The panel said such side effects are
consistent with other enzyme replacement therapies and that the
benefits outweigh the risks.