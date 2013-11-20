版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Biomarin Pharma up 6.1 percent premarket; FDA panel backs approval of Morquio A Syndrome drug

NEW YORK Nov 20 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc : * Pharma up 6.1 percent premarket after FDA panel backs approval of Morquio A

Syndrome drug
