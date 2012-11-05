版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-BioMarin Pharma jumps in premarket after genetic disorder drug meets main goal

NEW YORK Nov 5 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc : * BioMarin Pharma jumps 27.9 percent to $47.84 in premarket after genetic disorder drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

