French Albioma to invest in Brazil sugarcane biomass

* Sugar cane waste has same energy intensity as wood
* Albioma specialist in generating electricity from bagasse
* French firm to invest 400 mln euros in Brazil biomass
By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, June 6 French Albioma plans to
invest 400 million euros ($528 million) in plants to produce
electricity from sugarcane waste in Brazil and is negotiating
partnerships with several sugar producers to develop the
country's huge biomass potential.
Brazil already generates about 7 percent of its electricity
and could double that to 10-15 percent by making better use of
its "bagasse", the crushed cane stalks left after the sugar is
extracted, Albioma chief executive Jacques Petry said.
With an energy content similar to wood - 450 kilowatt hours
per tonne, compared to 750 kwh for coal - bagasse has huge
potential as an energy source.
One tonne of sugar cane yields 115 kg of sugar and about 300
kg of bagasse, but of the some 500 million tonnes of bagasse
produced globally per year, only about 10 percent is used as
fuel, mostly by plants linked to sugar mills that burn bagasse
to produce steam and small amounts of electricity.
"Until recently, bagasse was a waste product in most
countries, left to rot," Petry told Reuters in an interview.
Albioma, which has decades of experience generating
electricity from bagasse in French overseas territories, can
squeeze three to five times more energy from bagasse than sugar
mills, Petry said.
Global sugar cane production was about 1,700 million tonnes
last year, of which 560 million in Brazil, 320 million in India
and 120 million in China.
Albioma, formerly called Sechilienne-Sidec, burns about 1.3
million tonnes of bagasse on the Indian ocean islands of Reunion
and Mauritius and the Caribbean island of Guadalupe, where
bagasse is a significant part of the energy mix.
Petry - former CEO of Suez Environnement, the world's
second-largest water group - joined Albioma in 2011
and wants to monetise its biomass expertise in Brazil, where
installed generating capacity grows about 9 percent per year.
LONG-TERM CONTRACTS
Albioma plans to invest 400 million euros over the next
decade in Brazil and is negotiating with several sugar mills
about buying out their plants.
Other major bagasse-based power producers are Brazil's
Raizen, ETH Bioenergy and the Brazilian units of
French sugar groups Tereos and Louis
Dreyfus.
Petry said it takes a long time to negotiate the long-term
contracts with farmers, sugar mills and the state grid company
that buys the power, but that finance was readily available from
Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES).
The company also plans to invest 400 million euros in
biomass projects in French overseas territories, including a 170
million bagasse project in Martinique, and 200 million in biogas
plants in France, where it has 22 projects under way to produce
electricity from manure and other agricultural waste.
Albioma, which has a market capitalisation of 423 million
euros, has a total generating capacity of 693 megawatts, roughly
equivalent to a small nuclear reactor.
Most of that is from biomass, but the firm also operates 69
megawatts of solar power. It sold its 57 megawatt wind park
earlier this year to EDF Energies Nouvelles for 59
million euros.
Albioma's 2012 net profit rose four percent to 33.5 million
euros on turnover of 383 million. Its shares are up nearly three
percent in the year to date, after rising 31.4 percent in 2012.