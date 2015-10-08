Blackstone Real Estate to buy BioMed Realty for $8 bln

BRIEF-DryShips buys first large gas carrier with 5 year time charter attached to oil major
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
Oct 8 BioMed Realty Trust Inc said it had agreed to be bought over by Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII in a deal valued at $8 billion.
The all-cash deal for $23.75 per share represents a premium of 10 percent to BioMed's close of $21.59 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc