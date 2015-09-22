版本:
BioMed Realty Trust in talks to sell itself -Bloomberg

Sept 22 BioMed Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust for biotechnology companies, is in talks to sell itself and has attracted interest from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2004, San Diego-based BioMed has a market value of $3.9 billion and is working with Morgan Stanley on a potential deal, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MHpEEg)

The talks are ongoing and there is no guarantee a deal will be finalized, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

BioMed, Blackstone and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

