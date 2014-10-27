版本:
BRIEF-Biomerieux gets FDA fast-track authorization of Ebola test

Oct 27 Biomerieux SA :

* Says its Biofire Defense unit receives fast-track authorization of FilmArray Ebola test

* Says authorization received from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
