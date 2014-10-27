BRIEF-Biomerieux gets FDA fast-track authorization of Ebola test

BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
Oct 27 Biomerieux SA :
* Says its Biofire Defense unit receives fast-track authorization of FilmArray Ebola test
* Says authorization received from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* For thirty-five weeks ended April 30 net sales of $82.24 billion, up six percent from $77.94 billion during similar period last year
May 3 Antero Midstream GP LP, a partial owner of Antero Resources Corp's pipeline business, said on Wednesday it raised $875 million in an initial public offering (IPO).