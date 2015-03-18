UPDATE 1-EU to clear Zimmer's $13.4 bln Biomet deal -sources

(Adds background, EC declines comment, no immediate response
from Zimmer)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 18 U.S. medical device maker
Zimmer is set to secure conditional approval from
European Union regulators for its proposed $13.4 billion
takeover of rival Biomet, two people with knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
Zimmer, which would become the No. 2 player in the $45
billion global orthopaedics market after the acquisition,
revised its concessions to the European Commission last month,
saying they were generally consistent with an earlier package.
In December the company proposed selling one brand for
partial, or unicompartmental, knee replacements and one elbow
brand in Europe, as well as a knee replacement brand in two
European countries.
"The deal will be approved," said one of the sources,
declining to be named because the Commission has not made a
final decision yet.
Indiana-based Zimmer did not immediately reply to an emailed
request for comment and Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso
declined to comment.
The EU competition authority has set a May 26 deadline for
its decision.
The pharmaceutical sector has seen a spate of deals over the
past year as companies seek to bulk up in the face of pricing
pressures from hospitals, insurers and cash-strapped
governments.
Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest seller of
orthopaedic products.
(Editing by David Goodman)