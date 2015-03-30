Zimmer wins EU approval for $13.4 bln Biomet acquisition

BRUSSELS, March 30 U.S. medical device maker
Zimmer gained European Union regulatory approval on
Monday for its proposed $13.4 billion purchase of rival Biomet
after agreeing to divest three businesses in Europe
to allay competition concerns.
Zimmer, set to become the No. 2 player in the $45 billion
global orthopaedics market following the deal, will sell its
knee implant unit and Biomet's elbow implant unit in Europe, as
well as Biomet's knee implant brand in Denmark and Sweden.
The divestments include pipeline projects, intellectual
property rights, licenses and customer contracts.
The European Commission said the businesses will be sold to
one or several rivals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)