UPDATE 2-Zimmer buys Biomet in $14 bln deal, to divest some assets

(Recasts with closing of deal, updates value)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 24 Zimmer Holdings Inc
said it closed a $14 billion deal to buy rival orthopedic
products maker Biomet Inc on Wednesday shortly after
winning U.S. antitrust approval on condition that it divest
certain assets.
Zimmer said in a statement that with the acquisition it was
changing its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The assets to
be sold include certain knee implants, total elbow implants and
bone cement, the Federal Trade Commission said earlier on
Wednesday in giving its approval to the purchase.
Zimmer had said when it announced the proposed transaction
in April 2014 that the deal would double the size of its spine
and dental business, broaden its portfolio of products to treat
bones, knees and hips, and give it an entry into the smaller but
growing field of sports medicine.
London-based Smith & Nephew will buy Zimmer's U.S.
ZUK unicondylar knee implant business, a less invasive
replacement which is also called unicompartmental knee
replacement. California-based DJO Global will buy
Biomet's U.S. Discovery Total Elbow implant and Cobalt Bone
Cement businesses, the FTC said.
The European Union and Japan had already approved the
transaction.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan
Crosby)