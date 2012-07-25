版本:
New Issue-Biomet sells $1 bln notes

July 25 Biomet Inc. on Wednesday
sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $550 million.
    Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BIOMET

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/01/2013 
MOODY'S TBD     YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  08/08/2012   
S&P TBD         SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TBD       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

