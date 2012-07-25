New Issue-Biomet sells $1 bln notes

July 25 Biomet Inc. on Wednesday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $550 million. Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BIOMET AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S TBD YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012 S&P TBD SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TBD MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS