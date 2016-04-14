REFILE-Fingerprint firms unlocking new markets beyond smartphones

(Fixes spelling of significant in sixth paragraph)
STOCKHOLM, April 14 A tap of a finger could soon
suffice to identify credit card shoppers and rail commuters,
offering areas of new business for specialist companies which
have benefited from the use of such technology in smartphones.
Sweden's Fingerprint Cards (FPC) sees biometric
smart cards -- those using fingerprint identification --
becoming its fastest growing market as early as 2018, having
already become the market leader in a crowded sector for
supplying such sensors for smartphones.
Others within the industry are not convinced the smart card
business will take off so quickly, prompting questions about
whether FPC can maintain its runaway rise in valuation.
FPC's share price surged around 1,600 percent last year as
demand for fingerprint sensors in phones soared after Apple,
which uses its own in-house supplier, helped to popularise the
technology. FPC now has a market value of around $4.1 billion.
Advocates say the technology offers greater security and
simplicity when compared to techniques such as using pin codes
to confirm identification.
The fingerprint sensor business has a handful of companies
supplying significant volumes today, with an equal number
planning to enter the market. Three are based in the Nordic
region where technology companies have thrived.
Needing to maintain its momentum, FPC says it is in initial
talks with potential big customers for smart cards. It declines
to name names at this stage.
"Our ambition for smart cards, and all other segments, is
that we shall continue to be number one," FPC's Chief Executive
Jorgen Lantto told Reuters.
Silicon Valley firm Synaptics, the closest rival to
FPC in sensors for smartphones, is more cautious on new markets.
"It's hard for me to project market share in a segment of
the market (when) we're not sure when it's going to happen,"
said Anthony Gioeli, vice president of marketing in the
biometrics division of Synaptics.
Sascha Behlendorf, a card systems product manager at
Germany's Giesecke & Devrient, one of the top three smart card
makers, expects widespread adoption of biometrics in smart cards
could take some five to 10 years.
RANGE OF USES
Gothenburg-based FPC has been around for almost two decades,
building a technology business based on an old Swedish
fingerprinting patent. That left it well placed when the market
expanded and it has also benefited by hiring staff from Nokia
and Ericsson as their mobile phone businesses declined.
Analysts say expectations for new markets have helped to
underpin the huge leap in valuation for FPC.
However, Carnegie analyst Havard Nilsson this week cut his
recommendation for FPC to "sell" from "hold", citing what he
called unwarranted share price appreciation and repeated his
target price of 450 crowns. The shares traded at 524 crowns on
Thursday.
"Given that smartphones should constitute 60-70 percent of
the global addressable market (in 2020), we do not believe new
verticals, such as smart cards, will be able to compensate for
competitive pressure in consumer electronics," Nilsson wrote.
He sees earnings per share peaking at 37 crowns in 2018.
Beyond payments, biometric smart cards could be used to
allow access to buildings and IT-systems, according to FPC.
Keyless entry to cars is another potential major market, as are
wearable products such as watches or wristbands serving as a
substitute identity card. FPC includes such applications in its
forecasts for "other segments" of business.
FPC sees a total addressable market for this part of its
business of roughly 100 million sensors in 2017 and around 500
million in 2018. It is the only player so far to make specific
forecasts for these new markets.
"We talk to a lot of players and companies come to us. There
is substance behind our numbers," Lantto said, adding that FPC
has held talks with a handful of big potential smart card
clients since last autumn.
Most suppliers of fingerprint sensors, including FPC, use 3D
imaging technology for recognition of a fingerprint, while Next
Biometrics in Norway uses heat sensing technology.
IDEX, another Norwegian competitor, roughly shares
FPC's forecasts for segments beyond smartphones for the coming
few years, Chief Financial Officer Henrik Knudtzon said.
IDEX, which last summer entered a partnership with an
unnamed global payments company for biometric applications, is
integrating its sensors into smart cards with partners and
expects shipments to start towards the end of this year,
Knudtzon said.
