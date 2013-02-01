Louis Dreyfus unit may revive Brazil listing plans -report

* Deal to be put to vote at shareholder meeting Feb. 19

* Valor says 25 percent of Biosev to be offered in IPO

* Company not immediately available to comment on report

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Biosev SA, the Brazilian sugarcane processing unit of France's Louis Dreyfus Corp , may revive plans to list shares in the coming months, Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Biosev will put to a shareholder vote a plan to raise about 760 million reais ($380 million) with the offering of a 25 percent stake, Valor said, citing people with knowledge of the situation, as investor appetite in Latin America's largest equity market gradually returns after years of restraint.

A shareholder meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for Feb. 19, the newspaper reported. Calls made to a Biosev spokeswoman in Sao Paulo were not immediately returned.

The company suspended plans for an IPO in July, citing a lack of demand from investors.

Stung by a string of deals that failed to deliver the promised returns, investors are being extra cautious in Brazil, casting a dark cloud over a pipeline of some $6 billion of potential IPO transactions in 2013.

Valor reported Biosev was planning to take advantage of a "more favorable" environment after successful bond issues by local sugar mills. The IPO could be conducted weeks after the shareholder meeting, the report noted.

Brazil's sugarcane and ethanol industries have struggled in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008 due to excess leverage and heavy investment in the previous years. Some 30 mills shut in the past year and a half.

Separately, the company is in the process of sealing the offering of 600 million reais through a private placement, according to Valor. The process is expected to be concluded by Feb. 28, Valor said.