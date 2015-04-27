U.S. lawsuit over Nautilus fitness equipment heart monitors revived

| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 A lawsuit against fitness
equipment maker Nautilus, Inc was revived on Monday,
when a U.S. appeals court ruled that a heart rate monitoring
patent the company is accused of infringing is valid.
The long-running case had made its way up to the U.S.
Supreme Court, which last year changed the way lower courts
determine whether a patent is so vague it should be thrown out.
On Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, the nation's top patent court, said the patent owned by
Biosig Instruments, Inc was not too vague, remanding the case
back to the lower court to proceed with the lawsuit.
Biosig, based in Quebec, Canada, first sued Nautilus in
2004, alleging infringement of its patent for monitors built
into exercise machines that measure electrical waves to estimate
a user's heart rate.
The lower court had said the patent was invalid because it
was "indefinite," or too vague to be eligible for legal
protection. On appeal, the Federal Circuit in 2013 overturned
that ruling because it said the patent was not "insolubly
ambiguous."
Vancouver, Washington-headquartered Nautilus asked for a
review by the Supreme Court, which made it easier for courts to
find patents indefinite in its decision in the case last year.
The high court then sent the case back to the Federal
Circuit, which maintained that the Biosig patent was not
ambiguous, remanding the case back to the lower court.
John Vandenberg, an attorney for Nautilus, said the company
was disappointed but emphasized no decision had been made on
infringement. Biosig attorney Mark Harris said the company was
pleased.
The case is Biosig Instruments, Inc v. Nautilus, Inc, in the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 12-1289.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Richard Chang)