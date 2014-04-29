版本:
Biota says to stop developing drug pending contract decision

April 29 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. agency has asked the company to stop developing its experimental influenza drug, pending a decision related to the company's contract with the agency.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had awarded a contract to the company in 2011 for the development of laninamivir octanoate as a potential treatment for influenza A and B infections. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
