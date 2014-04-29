Biota says to stop developing drug pending contract decision

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. agency has asked the company to stop developing its experimental influenza drug, pending a decision related to the company's contract with the agency.
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had awarded a contract to the company in 2011 for the development of laninamivir octanoate as a potential treatment for influenza A and B infections. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V