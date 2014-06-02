版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 18:22 BJT

Biota Pharma to cut to two-thirds of workforce

June 2 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said it plans to cut its workforce by about two-thirds and shut down its Melbourne, Australia, facility, following the loss of a key government contract.

The company's contract with the Department of Health and Human Services was supporting the development of its experimental influenza treatment.

Biota said it would incur related charges of about $5 million-$5.5 million. The company had 89 employees as of June 30, 2013. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐