BRIEF-Biota Pharmaceuticals says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic program - SEC filing

Nov 21 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical
antibiotic
program - SEC filing
* Board made this decision based upon its ongoing assessment of
the company's
strategy and development programs
* Implementation of the change will result in a reduction in
workforce and
termination of some associated contracts
* Pharma - to seek collaborations, license agreements to
advance development of
preclinical antibiotic program and associated ip
* Anticipates incurring about $2.9 million in total costs
associated with the
related termination, exit or disposal activities
* Estimates ongoing annual operating costs will be reduced by
approximately
$4.5 million as a result of this change
* Source text for Eikon:* Further company coverage