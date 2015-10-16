Acacia pulls IPO as European biotechs caught in U.S downdraft

* U.S. sell-off on drug pricing fears rattles investors

* IPO would have been second largest in UK since 2005

* Other biotechs also postponing offerings due to volatility

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Oct 16 Acacia Pharma (IPO-ACAC.L), a specialist in finding new uses for existing medicines or "repurposing" them, said on Friday it had postponed plans to float in London due to adverse market conditions.

Acacia is the latest European biotech company to be caught in a downdraft from the U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, which has suffered a major sell-off on mounting concerns about pressure on drug prices.

Britain's Shield Therapeutics IPO-SHIE.L also postponed its planned initial public offering (IPO) last week and Swiss medical technology group Symetis (IPO-SYMS.S) put its planned initial public offer on ice on Sept. 28 due to volatile markets.

Acacia's decision not to go ahead with its IPO is a particular blow given the size of the planned offering.

One person familiar with the matter said the aim had been to raise up to 150 million pounds ($232 million), making it the second-biggest biotech IPO in London since 2005, after the 200 million pounds raised by Circassia Pharmaceuticals last year.

Shield Therapeutics, meanwhile, had been looking to raise as much as 110 million pounds.

"It is disappointing that our intended IPO, which has received a good level of interest and positive reaction from investors both in the UK and internationally, has coincided with this current period of market uncertainty," Acacia founder and chief executive Julian Gilbert said in a statement.

The decision reflected recent high levels of volatility and uncertainty in global equity markets generally and in the pharmaceuticals sector in particular, the company said.

A much smaller IPO from Evgen Pharma IPO-EVGE.L did get away successfully in London on Friday, with the company raising 7 million pounds.

Investors fear the drugs industry faces a moment of reckoning as political pressure on the sector mounts, amid criticism of price hikes slapped on both new and older medicines in the United States, the biggest and most profitable market.

The issue has been highlighted by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and was in the spotlight again this week when Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors seeking details on its drug pricing practices.

Biotech stocks have been on a roll since the start of 2013, fuelled by optimism about new medicines reaching the market, but recent heavy selling has erased all of 2015's gains on the Nasdaq biotechnology index.

In the United States, recently withdrawn biotech and pharma IPOs include planned for offerings for Revo Biologics, Par Pharmaceutical, Neurosigma and Syncardia.

($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Additional reporting by John Miller in Zurich. Editing by Jane Merriman)