DEALTALK-Market turmoil drives small biotechs to big pharma

By Carl O'Donnell
Feb 16 Numerous small biotechnology companies
have been all but shut out of the capital markets, leaving many
with no choice but to consider a sale to larger peers.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index is down nearly 30 percent since
September, when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton criticized drug companies' "price gouging" on Twitter
and sparked concerns about a government crackdown on rising drug
costs.
No regulatory crackdown on pricing has materialized, but the
sector's decline has run unabated, compounded by broader stock
market volatility.
"Clearly this is a very challenging market for raising
capital," said Mark Perrin, chief executive officer of InVivo
Therapeutics, a small biotech company focused on
treating spinal cord injuries. He said he plans to wait for
valuations to rebound before tapping the markets.
On the other hand, the market turmoil could help maintain
dealmaking momentum in the life sciences sector this year after
a record year for mergers and acquisitions in 2015.
Since the beginning of the year, a number of small publicly
traded life sciences companies have been exploring a sale,
including Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences
, XenoPort, MannKind Corporation and
Pernix Therapeutics, Reuters has previously reported.
These five companies have seen their equity values plunge by
an average of nearly 40 percent since September, causing their
price-to-2015-sales ratios to tumble from an average of 5.3 to
only 2.1.
Best-positioned to take advantage of the sell-off are large
life sciences companies with strong balance sheets. Specialty
pharmaceutical companies Mallinckrodt and Horizon
Pharmaceuticals, for example, have access to at least
$2 billion each in funding for potential deals and have been
exploring opportunities.
Mallinckrodt is assessing potential deals "across specialty
brands and generics portfolios," Chief Executive Officer Mark
Trudeau told Reuters at the JPMorgan Chase & Co
healthcare conference last month.
"For the next six months, your bank might be named Pfizer
Inc," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School
of Business at the University of Michigan.
Also likely to enter the fray are other small drug
companies, which may find that increasing scale through
stock-for-stock mergers is far less dilutive than trying to
raise equity in today's capital markets. Pozen Inc and
Egalet Corp could serve partners for struggling
companies seeking a deal, industry sources said.
WATCHING THE IPOS
The present downturn is one of the most severe in the
history of an industry known for its wild gyrations. The last
pullback to match its severity was in 2000, when the Nasdaq
biotech index was engulfed in the broader turmoil rattling tech
stocks and lost more than a third of its value in less than
three months.
If the trend persists, it could discourage venture capital
firms and initial public offering investors from backing young
life sciences companies. Shareholders of these companies
typically fare much better when they are able to shepherd their
drug pipeline to fruition prior to a sale.
Although more small companies are expected to go on the
auction block in the coming weeks, the flurry of dealmaking
could unravel were stock prices suddenly to return to last
year's highs, according to bankers and investors interviewed by
Reuters.
Last week, two biotech companies - BeiGene and
Editas Medicine - completed initial public offerings,
marking the first successful IPOs of 2016. Both firms obtained
valuations within their target price ranges.
This week, two more biotech firms successfully priced their
IPOs, AveXis Inc and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
. To be sure, all relied primarily on the companies'
existing base of investors, rather than attracting broader
interest.
However, if more biotech IPOs launch successfully in the
coming weeks, this could help restore confidence in capital
markets, both for investors and companies.
"The bottom line is that [BioGene and Editas] got it done,"
one of the bankers said. "It shows that if you have got quality
assets, investors will step up to the plate."
For cash-poor companies that cannot or will not sell, the
other option in a down market is to license a drug to a larger
competitor, giving up some future earnings in exchange for cash
today, according to Ross' Gordon.
