GSK and J&J back $1 bln biotech spin-off from Index Ventures

* Medicxi Ventures created as stand-alone life sciences firm
* Drugmakers contribute 25 pct each to 210 mln euro funding
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 2 Index Ventures, an early investor
in technology hits like Skype and Dropbox, is spinning off its
biotech portfolio into a new $1 billion business, with backing
from drug giants GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson
.
The new Medicxi Ventures business will be led by the
existing life sciences team from Index Ventures and includes all
the current biotech portfolio companies.
Medicxi said on Tuesday it had raised 210 million euros
($229 million) for a new fund focused on early-stage life
sciences investments in Europe, with GSK and J&J each
contributing 25 percent.
That takes funds under management at Medicxi to around $1
billion, making it one of the largest independent European life
sciences-focused investment firms.
"We are doubling down on life sciences and early-stage
investments across Europe," said general partner Francesco De
Rubertis, who expects 80 to 90 percent of Medicxi investments to
be in Europe.
Although Europe plays second fiddle to the United States
when it comes to developing successful biotech companies, the
continent's universities carry out much of the cutting-edge
science behind new medicines.
"Every year, around 30 to 40 percent of the drugs approved
by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) were actually
discovered in European academic labs," De Rubertis said.
The new financing marks a further vote of confidence by GSK
and J&J in Index's so-called asset-centric approach to biotech
investing. Both pharmaceutical companies first linked with Index
in a European biotech fund round in 2012.
In contrast to the traditional idea of building fully
integrated new businesses, Index invests in "virtual" companies
with a single experimental medicine and minimal infrastructure.
Last year, for example, it sold XO1, a British firm working
on an early-stage anti-blood clotting drug with just two
employees.
That approach is increasingly at odds with the conventional
tech approach to building a company.
Index Ventures is best known for its investments in tech
businesses but the company has also backed a number of
successful biotech firms, including Denmark's Genmab.
The life sciences operations being carved out to form
Medicxi account for about a third of Index's investments. The
Index Ventures technology practice remains unchanged.
De Rubertis will manage Medicxi along with three other
ex-Index general partners - David Grainger, Kevin Johnson and
Michele Ollier.
($1 = 0.9175 euros)
