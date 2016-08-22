Pfizer's Medivation buy seen prescribing more biotech M&A

Aug 22 Medivation's $14 billion sale to
U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc for a hefty premium, the
largest U.S. biotechnology acquisition so far this year, had
investors on Monday speculating about more dealmaking in the
sector.
Shares of Incyte Corp and Seattle Genetics
, rose as much as 11 percent and 4 percent,
respectively. Incyte and Seattle Genetics, which have respective
market capitalizations of $15.4 billion and $6.7 billion, focus
on innovative cancer treatments and, like Medivation, are
already producing revenue.
For the other companies that also bid for Medivation,
including Sanofi SA, Merck & Co Inc, Celgene
Corp and Gilead Sciences Inc, such targets
could serve as coveted consolation prizes.
Major drug makers are vying for a foothold in oncology
because the sector promises to be among the single biggest
contributors to sales growth over the next five years, according
to data from consultancy Ernst and Young.
Large pharmaceutical companies have been itching to make big
deals all year. The most deal-hungry are wrestling with generic
competition, or are rushing to gain a leadership position in a
burgeoning therapeutic area, such as cancer or rare diseases.
This acquisition drive could spell deals even for other
promising biotechnology companies outside the oncology sector.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc for example, a
$16.7 billion market capitalization company that focuses on rare
diseases, rose as much as 7 percent on takeover speculation.
Pfizer's acquisition of Medivation for $81.50 per share in
cash, represents a close to 120-percent premium to Medivation's
stock price before Reuters reported on March 30 that the company
was working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to field takeover
approaches.
It is a rich valuation by most metrics. The deal values
Medivation at 17.9 times its revenue, versus a 12.8 times
average for deals in the sector in the last eight years,
according to a research note by BMO Capital Markets.
The deal could be a much needed shot in the arm for
dealmaking in the biotech sector, which has been tepid ever
since the Nasdaq Biotech Index plunged more than 30
percent late last year, largely due to heightened political
pressure on drug prices.
So far this year, dealmaking activity in life sciences is
down 64 percent from this time last year, according to data from
Thomson Reuters.
But that could change as the corporate boards of mid-sized
biotech companies, which have been hesitant to seriously
consider a sale in a down market, are tempted by the prospect of
juicy premiums, investors, analysts and investment bankers said.
"Given the scarcity of mid-cap biotech, we believe the
remaining companies could see increasing interest, as large
pharma continues to look towards biotech as a source of growth,"
Do Kim, an analyst for BMO Capital Markets, wrote in his note.
Other companies to watch for as possible acquisition targets
include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alexion
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kim noted.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Ransdell Pierson in New York;
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Nick Zieminski)