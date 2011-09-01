UPDATE 1-Biox names co-founder as CEO

(Follows alerts)

Sept 1 Biox Corp , Canada's biggest and only publicly traded biodiesel producer, on Thursday said its co-founder and interim chief executive Kevin Norton would take over the position permanently.

Norton, who has been Biox's chief operating officer since its inception, has held the acting CEO post since July 5 when William Johnson resigned just four months after taking the helm of the company.

Biox has a 67-million-litre plant in Hamilton, Ontario to make biodiesel, which is typically produced from animal fat, used cooking oil, soybeans or canola.

Shares of the company closed at 84 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)