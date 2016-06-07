Brazil's Indusval has no firm proposal for sale at this point

SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Indusval & Partners SA has no proposal, document or decision over a sale of its business at this point, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Indusval plans to stick with a proposal to buy out minority shareholders and take the bank private, according to a securities filing. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Shanghai Pengxin Group Co is in talks to take control of Indusval, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)