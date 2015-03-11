版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 00:57 BJT

Highly pathogenic bird flu detected in Arkansas turkey flock-USDA

CHICAGO, March 11 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's biggest chicken company.

The flock of 40,020 turkeys in Boone County, Arkansas, is located within the Mississippi flyway, a migratory route along which the same strain of H5N2 bird flu has previously been identified in Minnesota and Missouri.

On Tuesday, the USDA said there was a suspected case of bird flu in Arkansas. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐