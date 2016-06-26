UPDATE 1-"Risky trinity" requires urgent global policy action, BIS says

(Adds Caruana comments on Brexit, paragraphs 8-9)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 26Global economic policy urgently
needs rebalancing, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
said on Sunday, as the world faces a "risky trinity" of high
debt, low productivity growth and dwindling firepower at the
world's big central banks.
The BIS, an umbrella body for major central banks, said in
its annual report that the global economy was highly exposed
even before Thursday's vote by Britain to leave the European
Union.
"There are worrying developments, a sort of "risky trinity",
that bear watching," said the head of the BIS monetary and
economic department, Claudio Borio.
"Productivity growth that is unusually low, casting a shadow
over future improvements in living standards; global debt levels
that are historically high, raising financial stability risks;
and room for policy manoeuvre that is remarkably narrow."
He said the global economy cannot afford to rely any longer
on the debt-fuelled growth model that has brought it to the
current juncture.
Despite sub-zero interest rates and trillions of dollars of
stimulus, Europe and Japan's central banks are struggling to
lift inflation and growth. Markets have grown accustomed to that
support, but they are growing concerned the firepower is mostly
spent.
"Should this situation be stretched to the point of shaking
public confidence in policymaking, the consequences for
financial markets and the economy could be serious."
In a separate speech, BIS head Jaime Caruana said major
central banks would limit market turbulence as much as possible
after Britain voted last week to leave the European Union.
"There is likely to be a period of uncertainty and
adjustment," Caruana said in the text of a speech to be
delivered on Sunday. "With good cooperation at the global level,
I am confident that uncertainty can be contained and that
adjustments will proceed as smoothly as possible".
In an apparent nudge to the U.S. Federal Reserve, the BIS
said in its report that policymakers needed to put more focus on
raising rates when they have the chance so that they have room
to cut them again when the next downturn comes.
"This is especially important for large jurisdictions with
international currencies, as they set the tone for monetary
policy in the rest of the world," the BIS said.
More broadly, it urged a global change in attitude in both
fiscal and monetary policy. Fiscal policy should be designed to
cope with financial boom and bust more systematically; monetary
policy needed to monitor booms and busts from a systemic risk
view, to keep the financial side of the economy on an even keel.
"There is an urgent need to rebalance policy in order to
shift to a more robust, balanced and sustainable expansion."
"We need to abandon the debt-fuelled growth model that has
brought us to this predicament. It is essential to relieve
monetary policy, which has been overburdened for far too long."
BANK WARNINGS
Leaning towards Europe, the report also called for
crisis-hit countries to reform their banks, via dividend cuts or
even injections of tax payer money, and for a wave of mergers to
reduce excess capacity.
An early warning model was also flashing red for China's
banks: the deficits in the ratios of credit to gross domestic
product and debt service if interest rates were to jump. Canada
and Turkey were in those danger zones, too.
Separate figures showed Germany was the only country last
year whose big banks saw a decline in net income as a percentage
of total assets.
The BIS's foreign exchange reserves data, which are
considered the most accurate in the world, showed a $668 billion
decline globally last year. China accounted for $513 billion of
that, presumably as it sought to sure up the yuan.
Middle East countries burnt through $140 billion of their
reserves as oil prices dropped. Japan and Malaysia which saw big
currency declines last year, of $20 bilion and $21 billion.
Another section of the report showed that while exchange
rate declines could help lift growth in some countries, in
others, such as emerging markets where debt is high and in a
foreign currency like the dollar, it can do the opposite.
"As the saying goes: It's the stocks, not the shocks," said
BIS's head of research, Hyun Song Shin. "Addressing the overhang
of foreign currency-denominated debt stocks would be one element
of securing better macro outcomes in emerging market economies."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; additional reporting by Francois
Murphy in Vienna; editing by Larry King)