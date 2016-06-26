Central bank group argues for branch closures to lift profits

| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 Banks should shut branches to
help lift flagging profits and get on a healthier long-term
footing, an influential global central banking forum said in a
report on Sunday.
Closing bank branches is politically sensitive, particularly
in Europe, with a backlash in countries including France, Spain
and Britain where opponents say remote areas or regions where
people are less well off have been targeted.
A Reuters analysis showed British banks are
disproportionately closing branches in the lowest-income areas,
while expanding in wealthier ones.
The Bank for International Settlements, which represents the
world's major central banks, said that now banks have reinforced
their capital reserves, it is time for them to focus on profits.
Persistently low interest rates, anaemic economic growth and
too many souring loans on balance sheets were holding back a
recovery in profits, meaning banks need to pursue other ways to
lift revenues, the BIS said in its annual report.
"It will be critical to cut excess capacity. One gauge of
potential overcapacity is the density of bank branches."
Lenders in Europe are already taking action. Deutsche Bank
and Spain's Santander are among the latest
major European banks most recently looking to make significant
branch closures.
BIS figures in the report showed the number of bank branches
per 100,000 adults in Spain and Italy was 60 to 70, compared
with fewer than 40 in Japan and the United States.
Its comments chime with European regulators who say Europe
is "overbanked", suggesting that lenders should consolidate
sooner rather than later to tackle poor profitability.
The BIS said the scale of cuts so far have been "rather
limited" compared with past crises.
After the onset of the Nordic banking crisis in 1991, banks
in Finland cut the number of branches by more than 40 percent
within four years and slashed operating expenses by half.
The Basel Committee of global banking regulators, based at
the BIS in Basel, Switzerland, is completing its post-crisis
bank capital rules, which lenders say will lead to "Basel IV" or
another step-up in costly requirements.
Banks say pressure from regulators to hold higher levels of
capital is making a return to sustainable profitability harder,
but the BIS report rejects this argument.
The BIS says higher capital levels translate into better
credit ratings for banks, helping to push down funding costs and
increase availability of credit for the economy.
There was "ample room" for Basel when it comes to finalising
these requirements, as research showed that additional bank
capital yields sizeable economic benefits if phased in
gradually, the report added.
