ECB's Villeroy: Basel agreement to hinge on U.S administration compliance

PARIS Dec 6 Europe's implementation of a bank
regulation reform under negotiation by the Basel Committee of
supervisors will hinge on the Trump administration abiding by
the deal, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on
Tuesday.
Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said
during a conference in Paris he was now more confident about
reaching an agreement by the beginning of 2017.
"As soon as a deal is reached, it is clear that its future
implementation in Europe will depend on whether other major
regions abide by it, including the United States and its future
administration," he said.
