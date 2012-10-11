版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 22:56 BJT

Capital levels of key domestic banks up to nations - regulator

ZURICH Oct 11 How much capital domestically important banks will be required to hold as of 2016 will be left up to national regulators, the deputy secretary general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said.

"The level will be up to the supervisors," Bill Coen told Reuters. "The minimum ought to be the Basel minimum."

The Basel Committee had earlier on Thursday published a regulatory framework for domestically important banks, saying the failure of such a bank could greatly impact a country's economy and financial system.

