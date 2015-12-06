BIS paper says broader approach needed to supervise clearers

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 The consequences of forcing more
derivative trades through clearing houses are not fully
understood and regulators should take more of a system-wide
approach to assessing risks, a Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) paper said on Sunday.
When Lehman went bust in 2008, regulators found it hard to
see who was on the other side of its derivatives contracts,
creating uncertainty which rattled markets.
Policymakers decided large chunks of the $552 trillion
market for derivatives like credit default swaps should pass
through a clearing house, a third party that ensures a
transaction is completed even if one side goes bust.
Only this week European Union regulators said interest rate
swaps must pass through a clearing house from next June.
Yet the BIS paper looks at how clearers form a web of links
between themselves and their customers such as banks, raising
the risk of a "domino effect" if one clearer went bust without
the resources to contain the fallout.
Regulators worry that clearers, also known as central
counterparties or CCPs, could become a new generation of "too
big to fail" firms, a concern which the BIS paper supports in
part, saying more needs to be done to supervise them.
"While progress in these vital areas has been impressive,
the interaction between CCPs and the rest of the financial
system remains, at best, imperfectly understood," it says.
So far, regulators have focused on ensuring individual CCPs,
like Eurex Clearing, part of Deutsche Boerse, ICE
Clear, part of Intercontinental Exchange, and
LCH.Clearnet, owned by the London Stock Exchange, hold
enough capital and follow robust methods for assessing and
covering risks from trades.
This approach may not be too narrow.
It was possible that while clearers can buffer the financial
system from relatively small shocks, this could be at the risk
of potentially amplifying larger ones, the paper said. "Certain
challenges stand in the way of designing and implementing sound
CCP risk management," it notes.
Clearers may underestimate the initial margins required to
back transactions, and competition between CCPs may result in
weaker risk management standards, the paper said.
"Further analysis of the implications of central clearing
... should help authorities to consider a macroprudential
perspective to the regulation and supervision of financial
systems that rely on central clearing," it adds.
Macroprudential policy refers to intervention by central
banks on a system-wide basis, such as requiring all clearers to
collect more margin to cool down the derivatives market if it
becomes overheated.
(Editing by David Holmes)