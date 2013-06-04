Exit from loose monetary conditions may not be smooth: BIS chief

SEOUL, June 4 The process of unwinding loose
global monetary conditions may not be smooth and investors and
policymakers should be prepared, the head of the Bank for
International Settlements (BIS) said on Tuesday.
"While central banks surely have all the tools necessary to
technically engineer an exit and will doubtless do their utmost
to communicate properly with market participants, it cannot be
taken for granted that the process will be smooth," BIS General
Manager Jaime Caruana told a financial conference in Seoul.
The conference on global liquidity, hosted by the Bank of
Korea, was closed to the media and Caruana's speech was released
by the umbrella group for the world's central banks on its
website ().
Last month, global markets were rattled when some of the
remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke raised
speculation of a possible winding down in the Fed's
bond-purchasing programme.
"All this underscores the importance - both for market
participants and for the authorities - of being prepared for
eventual exit from the extraordinarily accommodative global
monetary conditions," he said.
He said the exit from the currently loose monetary policy
stance posed two important challenges: one of managing
expectations of policy rate settings, and the other of managing
the term premium as central banks signal any change of policy in
relation to purchases or sales of bond duration.
Last month, Caruana also called for major central banks not
to delay winding in their support programmes, saying: "the
balance of risks of prolonged very low interest rates and
unconventional policies is shifting."