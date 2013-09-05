CORRECTED-Central banks, SWFs make up less than 1 pct of FX trade -BIS

(Corrects figure in paragraph 10 to $366 billion (not $355 bln)
LONDON, Sept 5 Trading by central banks and
sovereign wealth funds account for less than 1 percent of the
$5.3 trillion a day FX market, while smaller and regional banks
make up nearly a quarter, a survey showed on Thursday.
Trading by central banks is seen by most FX traders as
highly influential, mainly because they tend to deal in large
amounts at a time. However, their impact may be less than many
think.
The Bank for International Settlements' 2013 FX survey
showed hedge funds and proprietary trading firms made up around
11 percent of total FX trade, while institutional investors -
such as pension funds and insurance companies - also comprised
11 percent.
In its survey, which is released once every three years, the
BIS for the first time provided a breakdown of counterparties
classed under "other financial institutions".
This segment overtook "other reporting dealers", or those
that trade in the inter-dealer market, for the first time in
2007 and now makes up 53 percent of total FX trading.
Non-reporting banks - usually smaller, regional commercial
or public ally owned banks - made up around 24 percent of the
market. These are clients of large FX dealing banks but do not
engage in market-making in major currency pairs.
New data in the 2013 survey also showed 16 percent of
dealers' global FX transactions were conducted by a prime
brokerage.
Trades of dealers with retail customers, either via
electronic margin trading platforms or through so-called 'retail
aggregators', made up 3.5 percent of global FX trade.
For more on the BIS survey click on
FXCM, one of the largest providers of electronic
platforms for retail FX investors, said its total monthly retail
volumes were $366 billion in April 2013, 66 percent higher than
in April 2010.
The average daily retail volumes on FXCM was $16.6 billion,
up from $10.0 billion in April 2010.
