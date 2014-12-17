UAE's Abraaj asks to raise bid for Bisco Misr to 84.66 pounds per share

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
CAIRO Dec 17 The UAE's Abraaj Investment Management asked Egypt's financial regulator on Wednesday to approve a revised offer of 84.66 Egyptian pounds per share for Egyptian snackmaker Bisco Misr, topping a rival bid by Kellogg.
If approved, the fresh bid would beat Kellogg's offer of 82.2 pounds per share.
Egypt's regulator last week extended the period for Abraaj to match Kellogg's bid to Dec. 24.
The new bid was announced by Abraaj in a statement on the Egyptian stock exchange. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.