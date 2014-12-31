Abraaj pulls out of bidding for Egypt's Bisco Misr

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals says its Indian JV to build 6 new air separation plants
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
DUBAI Dec 31 Emerging markets private equity firm Abraaj Group will pull out of the bidding process for the acquisition of Egypt's Bisco Misr, Abraaj said on Wednesday.
The company had been involved in a bidding war with Kellogg Co, the world's largest breakfast cereal maker, for the purchase of as much as 100 percent of the Egyptian snack maker.
Abraaj did not give a reason for its withdrawal from the bidding process, but said the orderly and transparent process had underlined growing investor interest in Egypt.
Its latest offer of 88.09 Egyptian pounds per share had amounted to a total purchase price for Bisco Misr of about $142 million, but Kellogg subsequently increased its bid to 89.86 pounds, Abraaj said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
PARIS, April 20 Up to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb after their mothers took a treatment against epilepsy and bipolar disorders known as valproate between 1967 and 2016, France's drug regulator said.
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33 billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in Berlin.