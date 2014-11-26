版本:
Kellogg Co offers to buy Egypt's Bisco Misr for $127.06 mln

CAIRO Nov 26 Kellogg Co, the world's biggest breakfast cereal maker, has offered to buy Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr for a total of $127.06 million, the regulator said in a statement.

The offer from the U.S. cereal and snack maker at 79 Egyptian pounds ($11) per share is above the 73 pounds per share offered earlier this month by the UAE's Abraaj Investment Management.

The regulator said in a separate statement that Abraaj's attempt to raise its tender offer price this week had been received after Kellogg's initial offer, requiring it to offer a price two percent above Kellogg's if it wishes to counter bid. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin)
