Heroes to villains: army is Bissau's big problem

* Military instability hinders long overdue security reform
* Drug-trafficking accusations tarnish armed forces' image
* Coups, barrack revolts followed heroic liberation victory
By Richard Valdmanis
BISSAU, April 5 Wounded fighting Portugal for
his country's independence, Flif Ntchuque lived his younger
years in uniform as a hero. Forty years on, he and the rest of
the army of Guinea-Bissau are viewed as villains.
Successive coups, assassinations and accusations of
involvement in drugs smuggling have made the military look more
like a threat to democracy in the West African nation than the
guarantor Ntchuque and his fellow fighters thought it would be.
"We liberated Guinea-Bissau from the Portuguese, we fought
for years in the bush," said the greying, 66-year-old serving
lieutenant colonel, standing on the dusty curb outside his house
in the capital Bissau.
"But there have been many problems since, and our legacy is
suffering."
The army looms over Guinea-Bissau's presidential election,
set to go to a run-off on April 22 with front runner Carlos
Gomes Junior the only candidate after second-placed Kumba Yala
declared a boycott, alleging first-round fraud.
Most of the military shares its Balanta ethnicity with Yala,
raising fears it will intervene again if Gomes Junior takes
office. Armed Forces Chief of Staff Antonio Indjai has not made
his views clear, but is under international pressure to accept
whichever candidate wins.
The risk of coups is ever present in Bissau, because the
military - bloated, aged and unruly, but still its most
important institution - has never undergone the reform needed to
place it firmly under civilian rule.
Ntchuque is among hundreds of former liberation fighters
still serving in a force seen as a receptacle for patronage and
corruption. It gobbles up nearly $10 million per year, over 10
percent of GDP in a country where cashews are the main export
and the average person lives on less than $2 a day.
"It is still the army that has the real power, the people
with the guns ... We are hopeful that will change, that things
will be different for us," said Mamadou Soumane, a 22-year-old
market trader. Like many in the younger generation, he said he
was tired of the misbehaving military.
West Africa is prone to coups and a military takeover in
Mali last month was the latest reminder of the dangers posed to
regional leaders who neglect their armies.
But in Guinea-Bissau, the army has gained additional
international notoriety through accusations by the United States
and other western governments of complicity in drug-trafficking.
United Nations counter-narcotics officials say there is
evidence senior officers and soldiers have helped Latin American
cocaine cartels ferry tons (tonnes) of drugs from Colombia to
Europe, using Guinea-Bissau's maze of mangrove-lined coastal
creeks and offshore islands to store and transfer them.
In 2009, an official from West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS,
which is observing current elections in Guinea-Bissau, said its
military was "thoroughly rotten and needs to be torn out root
and branch", according to a leaked U.S. diplomatic cable.
NATION "HOSTAGE TO THE MILITARY"
Reforming Guinea-Bissau's security forces - shrinking them
to a manageable size and training what remains to respect
civilian rule - will carry a $200 million price tag, said Antero
Lopes, head of the security sector reform programme at the
United Nations mission in Guinea-Bissau.
But he said the money has been hard to come by.
"What is at stake here is the overall development of the
whole country," Lopes said. "Because of this history of
convulsion, turmoil, there is the idea that the country is a
hostage to the military forces. That has de-motivated donors,"
he added.
Guinea-Bissau's military is estimated to number between
5,500 and 8,000 and the aim is to cut that to around 4,000
through retirement and retraining to help younger soldiers into
civilian jobs.
But foreign-funded security reform programmes following a
1998-9 civil war fell flat due to military unrest, and a coup
within the military in 2010 which saw Indjai replace Jose Zamora
Induta as the army chief led the European Union to suspend its
security reform aid.
The EU has refused to work with Indjai, and Induta, after
spending time in jail, has sought refuge at the EU compound,
saying he fears he may be on an assassination list.
Backing for security reform could still come from regional
West African bloc ECOWAS, and Portuguese-speaking ally Angola,
which has investment interests in Guinea-Bissau, has stepped in
with some money and military trainers.
But fighting between military factions in the capital in
December and the killing of the former military spy chief during
last month's election first round could hold it back, Lopes
said.
The likely next president, Gomes Junior, sees overhaul of
the army as critical for combating drug-trafficking, which
experts say came close to turning Guinea-Bissau into a
"narco-state" in the mid and late 2000s, before donors moved to
help the government counter it.
"We need to organise a Republican Army that respects
civilian rule, but we also want to have a security force that is
modern, and well-equipped to help us combat narco-trafficking,"
Gomes Junior said in an interview at his home.
Despite the counter-narcotics assistance from western
governments and law enforcement agencies for Guinea-Bissau's
judicial police, there are fears military involvement in the
drugs trade is continuing.
In 2010, the United States accused two senior military men
from Guinea-Bissau of being drugs kingpins - air force head
Ibraima Papa Camara and former navy chief Bubo Na Tchuto - and
others are also suspected. All protest their innocence.
COUPS, UPRISINGS FOLLOW INDEPENDENCE
Reforms have some chance, partly because the concern
expressed by Ntchuque over the army's legacy may be shared by
its head.
Guinea-Bissau's steamy coastal capital and its crumbling
colonial architecture are filled with reminders of the
military's heroic origins as a liberation movement led by
independence icon Amilcar Cabral.
Cabral, who was assassinated in 1973, formed a jungle
guerrilla force in 1963 which, after 11 years of gruelling war
and support from Russia, China and Cuba, led to Portugal
quitting the West African territory in 1974.
Along the main boulevard leading to town there is an Amilcar
Cabral Pharmacy and market stalls sell Cabral T-shirts
manufactured in China. In almost every government office, a
portrait of Cabral wearing his trademark wool cap with a
pom-pom, hangs above functionaries at their desks.
It was Cabral's fighters, Ntchuque included, who made up the
backbone of Guinea Bissau's armed forces, which since
independence have been the main arbiter in political life.
The first post-independence president, Amilcar Cabral's
brother Luis Cabral, was ousted in a 1980 military coup led by
Joao Bernardo Vieira. Vieira ushered in multi-party politics and
won free elections but was himself toppled by a 1999 military
coup following a brief civil war sparked by an earlier coup bid.
Returning through an election in 2005, Vieira was killed in
2009, hours after the army chief died in a bomb attack.
During the civil war, the military recruited thousands of
young fighters, most from the agrarian Balanta, Bissau's largest
ethnic group but one which has rarely enjoyed political power.
Many Guinea-Bissau citizens from other ethnicities fear the
Balanta, who have the reputation of being the nation's fiercest
warriors, have used the army as an alternative source of power.
"They were drafted in this war, which reshaped the country
negatively. These are youngsters who were promised to serve two
years, but they are still there," the U.N.'s Lopes said.
"They have no prospects of finding a job and they believe
that the uniform helps their sustainability and that of their
families."
Lopes said he believed the new armed forces chief Indjai,
though shunned by the EU, appeared ready to cooperate with the
security reform effort. He added Indjai had and had trained his
soldiers about the benefits of reform and provided lists of
older soldiers who could be retired.
"He has facilitated the sensitisation of the armed forces,
he opened the barracks, he encouraged people to enroll on the
lists. What can we say?" he said. "Whether this is an effort
simply to recover the army's image, or it is a reality that
reform may happen, we don't know."